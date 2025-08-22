RU RU ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports News Football news Terrible act: Diogo Jota foundation website vanishes after raising large sum

Terrible act: Diogo Jota foundation website vanishes after raising large sum

Most likely the work of scammers.
Football news Today, 05:40
Kenley Ward Dailysports's expert
Dion Jota in Liverpool. Photo by Ryan Pierse/Getty Images

This is simply mind-boggling.

Details: According to the DailyMail portal, it was discovered this morning that a website posing as a charity foundation and collecting donations for good causes in the name of Diogo Jota has suddenly vanished without a trace.

Reports indicate that the site ceased operations after raising a total of £47,000.

Previously, both Liverpool and the player's family denied any connection to the Diogo Jota Foundation on Thursday, following a report by The Telegraph about the foundation's activities. However, even after these statements, the website continued to operate.

The domain diogojotafoundation.org, which previously belonged to the aforementioned site, now displays a blank page.

It is also reported that the Charity Commission confirmed to The Telegraph that the foundation never applied for registration, even though this is mandatory if a charity's income exceeds £5,000 per year and it is based in England or Wales.

At the moment, the full details of the situation are still being clarified.

Reminder: Beautiful gesture. Liverpool fans staged an incredible performance for Diogo Jota and his brother

Related teams and leagues
Liverpool Liverpool Schedule Liverpool News Liverpool Transfers
Portugal Portugal Schedule Portugal News
Related Team News
Mohamed Salah with the PFA Player of the Season award Football news Today, 04:55 Royally. Salah poses in photoshoot with PFA Player of the Season trophy
Jérémy Frimpong in the Liverpool line-up Football news Today, 02:16 Unlucky break... Liverpool's star newcomer sidelined by injury
Iconic window. Six Premier League clubs set new transfer record for most expensive signing Football news Yesterday, 07:45 Iconic window. Six Premier League clubs set new transfer record for most expensive signing
Mohamed Salah at the 2025 PFA Awards Lifestyle 20 aug 2025, 08:30 Salah reacts to being named PFA Player of the Season
Football news 20 aug 2025, 04:16 Salah names his pick to win the Premier League. Spoiler: it's not Liverpool
Mohamed Salah wins PFA Player of the Season award Football news 19 aug 2025, 16:20 Mohamed Salah wins PFA Player of the Season award
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores