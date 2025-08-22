Terrible act: Diogo Jota foundation website vanishes after raising large sum

This is simply mind-boggling.

Details: According to the DailyMail portal, it was discovered this morning that a website posing as a charity foundation and collecting donations for good causes in the name of Diogo Jota has suddenly vanished without a trace.

Reports indicate that the site ceased operations after raising a total of £47,000.

Previously, both Liverpool and the player's family denied any connection to the Diogo Jota Foundation on Thursday, following a report by The Telegraph about the foundation's activities. However, even after these statements, the website continued to operate.

The domain diogojotafoundation.org, which previously belonged to the aforementioned site, now displays a blank page.

It is also reported that the Charity Commission confirmed to The Telegraph that the foundation never applied for registration, even though this is mandatory if a charity's income exceeds £5,000 per year and it is based in England or Wales.

At the moment, the full details of the situation are still being clarified.

