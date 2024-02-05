Terence Crawford acclaimed the current paramount pugilistic encounter in the realm of boxing

The undisputed world champion in the welterweight division, Terence Crawford, proclaimed the current paramount showdown in boxing.

On his social media platform, X (formerly Twitter), the American pugilist asserted that his impending bout against Saul Alvarez stands as the foremost spectacle in contemporary boxing. He appended that whether this resonates with everyone or not, in his perspective, it remains an incontrovertible fact.

As a reminder, a new date has been unveiled for the clash between the WBA, WBO, IBO, and IBF heavyweight champion, Oleksandr Usyk (21-0, 14 KOs), and the WBC titleholder in the same weight class, Tyson Fury (34-0-1, 24 KOs).

Queensberry Promotions, responsible for organizing the bout, announced that the confrontation between the Briton and the Ukrainian is slated for May 18. Initially scheduled for February 17 in Riyadh, the bout was postponed due to an injury sustained by Fury during a training sparring session.

The orchestrator of boxing events within the Riyadh Season series, Turki Alalshikh, made the decision to entirely reschedule the show, where the highly anticipated mega-fight was set to take place.