Tension is rising. Vinícius feels unfairly treated by Xabi Alonso’s decisions

Things aren’t as smooth as they seem.
Football news Today, 04:39
Miguel Solomons Dailysports's expert
Vinícius delivered a brilliant performance against Barcelona, but overall his season has been inconsistent, and his relationship with the head coach appears strained.

Details: According to The Athletic, the Brazilian winger feels he’s being treated unfairly by Xabi Alonso. This season, he has completed only three full matches, despite starting in ten. During El Clásico, Vinícius was substituted in the 72nd minute — a decision that left him visibly frustrated.

Vinícius is among the Real Madrid players who reportedly feel less confident and restricted on the pitch due to Alonso’s tactical demands. Under Carlo Ancelotti, however, he enjoyed both freedom and a strong personal rapport with the manager.

Meanwhile, 25-year-old winger Vinícius Júnior, representing both Real Madrid and the Brazilian national team, addressed Los Blancos supporters after Sunday’s El Clásico, following an open dispute with head coach Xabi Alonso.

Recall: The Brazilian winger was furious after being substituted in the match against the Blaugrana and, as he left the pitch, refused to shake hands with the Madrid boss. This behavior sparked discontent within the squad and among the club's management.

