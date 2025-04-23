Tennis star couple Paula Badosa and Stefanos Tsitsipas hint at imminent wedding

Tennis stars Stefanos Tsitsipas and Paula Badosa hinted at a possible imminent wedding during a playful interview on the red carpet of the Laureus Awards.

Read also: Carlos Alcaraz might miss the Madrid Masters

The athletes attended the ceremony as a couple and chatted with journalists on the red carpet. They were asked why they chose to wear white outfits. Badosa and Tsitsipas looked very harmonious in their all-white ensembles.

Tsitsipas replied that white is his favorite color, which is why he loves Wimbledon. Badosa added that it is a very Greek color and vibe. Following this, Stefanos mentioned a Greek wedding, sparking interest among journalists who tried to find out if this was an official announcement.

Tsitsipas responded evasively, stating that you never know how things will turn out. The couple then mentioned they are still deciding between Spain and Greece for the wedding location. Stefanos declared that it will definitely be the Mediterranean.

It is worth recalling that Badosa and Tsitsipas officially announced their relationship in 2023. In May of last year, they spoke of a breakup but rekindled their romance just three weeks later.