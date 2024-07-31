Tennis player Angelique Kerber loses in the quarterfinals of the Olympics and ends her career

At the 2024 Olympic Games, the women’s singles tennis quarter-finals are underway. The legendary German player Angelique Kerber faced off against China’s Qinwen Zheng.

The first set was tightly contested, eventually reaching a tiebreak, which Kerber won 7:4. However, Qin Wen Zheng managed to turn the tables in the second set, leveling the match by securing it 6:4. The fate of the semi-final was to be decided in the third set.

Kerber began the final set with remarkable intensity, establishing a 4:1 lead, but was unable to maintain her advantage. Qinwen Zheng came back to even the score, leading to another tiebreak. In a closely fought battle, Kerber fell to Qinwen Zheng with a score of 6:8.

As a result, the German player lost the match 1:2 and concluded her professional tennis career. Prior to the Olympics, she had announced her decision in an Instagram post.

"Finish. Before the start of the Olympic Games, I can already say that I will never forget them, as this will be my final professional tournament as a tennis player. I love this sport with all my heart and am grateful for the memories and opportunities it has given me. The Olympic Games in which I participated were more than just competitions; they represent various chapters of my life as a tennis player: the rise, the peak... and now, the final stretch," said Angelique Kerber.

Olympic Games. Quarter-finals. Tennis. Women’s singles

Angelique Kerber - Qinwen Zheng - 1:2 (7:6, 4:6, 6:7)