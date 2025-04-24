Tennis legend Martina Navratilova supports President Trump's ban on transgender athletes

Legendary tennis player Martina Navratilova has stated her support for Donald Trump in his ban on transgender athletes participating in women's sports. She revealed this in an interview with The Daily T.

It is noteworthy that Navratilova has long been openly lesbian, and her stance against transgender individuals has sparked controversy and condemnation within the LGBT community. Martina admitted that within the LGBT community, she has been labeled a Nazi and a homophobe for agreeing with Trump on the issue of transgender individuals in women's sports, although she concurs with him solely on this matter.

Nevertheless, she remains adamant in advocating for the participation of biological women only in women's competitions.

"But Trump is right on this. There should be no males in women’s sports, period – pun kind of intended. Because it’s obviously not fair," Navratilova declared.

Recall that in February, Trump signed an order banning transgender athletes from participating in women's sports, titled "Keep Men Out of Women's Sports."