Tena Shuts the Door on Two Former Stars Despite Fan Pressure in Guatemala

According to journalist Juan Carlos Gálvez, Luis Fernando Tena has ruled out bringing back two familiar names to the Guatemalan national team, despite growing calls from fans amid a shaky start to the 2026 World Cup qualifiers. On his X account, Gálvez made it clear that Jorge Aparicio and Antonio “Chucho” López will not return: “it is practically impossible while Tena is in charge.”

Guatemala’s campaign has been rocky so far. The team lost its opener at home to El Salvador and then managed only a draw away to Panama, leaving it at the bottom of Group A and already under pressure. Supporters had been pushing for the return of Aparicio and López, both enjoying strong form with Xelajú in the domestic league and the Central American Cup.

Aparicio’s last appearance came in July 2024 against El Salvador, when he even wore the captain’s armband. López last played in January against Iceland in a friendly. Since then, neither has been included in Tena’s plans, and his stance appears unchanged regardless of their club performances.

Looking ahead, Guatemala faces a crucial stretch. On October 10, they will travel to face group leaders Suriname, followed by another tough visit to El Salvador just four days later. A loss could leave them six points adrift with only nine left to play, making their quest for a World Cup spot increasingly precarious.