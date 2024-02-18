Ten Hag has a top scorer? All goals and highlights Luton - Manchester United - 1:2

On February 18th, in the 25th round of the English Premier League, Manchester United faced the bold newcomer Luton on the Kenilworth Road. The match took place at Luton's home ground, and although the local fans couldn't secure any points, they can be proud of their team's performance.

The hero of the match was the young forward of the visitors, Rasmus Hojlund, who scored two goals for Manchester United within the first seven minutes. His goal in the first minute was the fastest away goal scored by United in Premier League away matches.

The "Hatters" responded quickly, with Morris scoring for them in the 14th minute. However, that turned out to be the final goal of the match. Despite creating enough opportunities to score, neither team could change the scoreline.

Thanks to this victory, Eric ten Hag's team solidified their position in sixth place and closed the gap to Tottenham by five points. Luton continues to hover just above the relegation zone.