Hojlund's brace allows Man United to beat Luton and move closer to Tottenham

In the 25th round of the English Premier League, Manchester United paid a visit to the absolute newcomer to the top division, Luton.

The teams wasted no time, and by the 7th minute, the visitors were already leading 2-0. Firstly, Hojlund converted a one-on-one opportunity, and then he completed a brace, capitalizing on a pass from Garnacho. The hosts managed to respond quickly with a goal from Carlton Morris and overall looked decent.

In the second half, both teams continued to attack and created several scoring opportunities. However, the score remained unchanged.

Manchester United secured their third consecutive victory in the Premier League, maintaining their sixth position, with just a five-point gap from the Champions League qualification zone.

Luton Town 1 - 2 Manchester United

Goals: Morris 14 - Hojlund 1, 7.