The head coach of Manchester United, Eric ten Hag, has extended his unwavering support to the forward, Marcus Rashford.

"All are cognizant of his artistry. While challenges loom, he shall overcome them provided the team executes the correct maneuvers on the pitch, positioning Marcus adeptly in the right sectors and placements.

Within the confines of 'Manchester United,' there is a unanimous chorus of support for Marcus. The team harbors profound belief in his prowess and extends steadfast backing. It is my conviction that Marcus shall witness a transformation, buoyed by such unwavering endorsement from the squad.

For a forward, when the goals elude him, a solitary strike can serve as a catalyst for change. Such a goal is forthcoming. Rashford comprehends that when both he and the collective unit execute the correct stratagems, all shall harness the requisite momentum, and Marcus will be on fire," articulated Eric ten Hag in a Sky Sports broadcast.