RU RU NG NG
Main News Ten Hag elucidated when Rashford will be on fire once again

Ten Hag elucidated when Rashford will be on fire once again

Football news Today, 14:29
Yasmine Green Dailysports's expert Yasmine Green
Ten Hag elucidated when Rashford will be on fire once again Photo: GETTY IMAGES

The head coach of Manchester United, Eric ten Hag, has extended his unwavering support to the forward, Marcus Rashford.

"All are cognizant of his artistry. While challenges loom, he shall overcome them provided the team executes the correct maneuvers on the pitch, positioning Marcus adeptly in the right sectors and placements.

Within the confines of 'Manchester United,' there is a unanimous chorus of support for Marcus. The team harbors profound belief in his prowess and extends steadfast backing. It is my conviction that Marcus shall witness a transformation, buoyed by such unwavering endorsement from the squad.

For a forward, when the goals elude him, a solitary strike can serve as a catalyst for change. Such a goal is forthcoming. Rashford comprehends that when both he and the collective unit execute the correct stratagems, all shall harness the requisite momentum, and Marcus will be on fire," articulated Eric ten Hag in a Sky Sports broadcast.

The 2022/2023 season was best of Marcus Rashford's career, during which he netted a remarkable tally of 30 goals. In the current campaign, the 25-year-old forward scored only one goal in nine fixtures.

Popular news
The wife of the legendary Sir Alex Ferguson has passed away at the age of 84 Football news Today, 14:12 The wife of the legendary Sir Alex Ferguson has passed away at the age of 84
A sensational turn of events! Al-Nassr let victory slip away with a 2:0 scoreline in Saudi Arabia Football news Today, 13:04 A sensational turn of events! Al-Nassr let victory slip away with a 2:0 scoreline in Saudi Arabia
Сonvincing victory in England. Player ratings for the UCL match Liverpool – Union Saint-Gilloise Football news Yesterday, 17:56 Сonvincing victory in England. Player ratings for the UCL match Liverpool – Union Saint-Gilloise
The Seagulls secured a draw. Player ratings for the UEFA Europa League match Marseille – Brighton Football news Yesterday, 15:37 The Seagulls secured a draw. Player ratings for the UEFA Europa League match Marseille – Brighton
UEFA Europa League. Brighton staged a comeback against Marseille, Ajax squandered a victory Football news Yesterday, 14:40 UEFA Europa League. Brighton staged a comeback against Marseille, Ajax squandered a victory
The England national team's squad for the matches against Australia and Italy has been announced Football news Yesterday, 13:19 The England national team's squad for the matches against Australia and Italy has been announced
More news
Best bookmakers
1xBet Visit site 1Win Visit site MelBet Visit site
All rating
Latest News
Football news Today, 15:59 La Liga 2023-24: League Table, Schedule, and Matchday 9 Results Football news Today, 15:29 Manchester City is interested in signing the leader and star player from Brighton Football news Today, 14:41 Serie A 2023-24: League Table, Schedule, and Matchday 8 Results Football news Today, 14:32 "Modric is unhappy, and it's evident". Ancelotti on the playing time of the Croatian midfielder Football news Today, 14:29 Ten Hag elucidated when Rashford will be on fire once again Football news Today, 14:12 The wife of the legendary Sir Alex Ferguson has passed away at the age of 84 Football news Today, 13:25 Mudryk did not make it to the list of injured players at Chelsea Football news Today, 13:04 A sensational turn of events! Al-Nassr let victory slip away with a 2:0 scoreline in Saudi Arabia Football news Today, 12:26 Key player of Arsenal may have a chance to feature against Manchester City Football news Today, 11:58 Ronaldo, João Félix, and other stars in the roster of Portugal for October`s matches
Sport Predictions
Football 07 oct 2023 Luton Town vs Tottenham prediction and betting tips on October 7, 2023 Football 07 oct 2023 Cadiz vs Girona prediction and betting tips on October 7, 2023 Football 07 oct 2023 Inter vs Bologna prediction and betting tips on October 7, 2023 Football 07 oct 2023 RB Leipzig vs Bochum prediction and betting tips on October 7, 2023 Football 07 oct 2023 Borussia Dortmund vs Union Berlin prediction and betting tips on October 7, 2023 Football 07 oct 2023 Leicester City vs Stoke City prediction and betting tips on October 7, 2023 Football 07 oct 2023 Fulham vs Sheffield United prediction and betting tips on October 7, 2023 Football 07 oct 2023 Burnley vs Chelsea prediction and betting tips on October 7, 2023 Football 07 oct 2023 Everton vs Bournemouth prediction and betting tips on October 7, 2023 Football 07 oct 2023 Ipswich vs Preston prediction and betting tips on October 7, 2023