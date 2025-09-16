RU RU ES ES FR FR
Tebas proposes introducing a 'challenge' system for VAR use in La Liga

Football news Today, 07:25
The video assistant referee system, as opposed to the traditional video assistant referee, is actively being discussed within the football community, having already been implemented in Serie C and at the third tier of Spanish football. Now, there are proposals to bring this system into the top divisions as well.

Details: In the wake of the controversial sending off of Dean Huijsen in the Real Sociedad vs Real Madrid match, La Liga president Javier Tebas stated that the video assistance system, which allows coaches two 'challenges' per game and is already in use in Spain’s third division, should also be adopted at the elite level of Spanish football.

Quote: "I won’t comment on Huijsen’s red card; that’s for the Technical Committee of Referees to address. But I want to highlight the video assistance system (VAR): we need to follow the path being used in Spain’s third division—coaches should have two options to request a VAR review without waiting for the Video Operations Room (VOR).

This will help reduce the number of controversial incidents. Spain’s third division is a global FIFA testbed, and I really like this approach. Perhaps this is the optimal model for video assistance to referees," Tebas said, as quoted by Diario Sport.

LaLiga Spain LaLiga Spain Table LaLiga Spain Fixtures LaLiga Spain Predictions
