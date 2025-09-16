Tebas proposes introducing a 'challenge' system for VAR use in La Liga

A tried-and-tested scheme in Spain.

The video assistant referee system, as opposed to the traditional video assistant referee, is actively being discussed within the football community, having already been implemented in Serie C and at the third tier of Spanish football. Now, there are proposals to bring this system into the top divisions as well.

Details: In the wake of the controversial sending off of Dean Huijsen in the Real Sociedad vs Real Madrid match, La Liga president Javier Tebas stated that the video assistance system, which allows coaches two 'challenges' per game and is already in use in Spain’s third division, should also be adopted at the elite level of Spanish football.