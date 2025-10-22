Tbo Touch claims Pirates were ill-treated in Congo

Orlando Pirates faced foul play against Saint-Eloi Lupopo

Metro FM’s Tbo Touch has made strong allegations about Orlando Pirates' dramatic 3-0 loss to Saint-Eloi Lupopo in the CAF Champions League.

The Buccaneers face a moment to climb this weekend. The Soweto giants will need a stunning 4-0 victory at home to stay alive in Africa’s top club competition.

While fans and pundits have been appalled at the Sea Robbers for the heavy loss, one insider insists there was far more to the story.

“I did enough research, my team told me they were warned in the locker rooms that landmines were on the field,” Tbo Touch said on The Touchdown show.

“How are you going to play knowing that at any given time you might set it off? Everybody is going around saying Orlando Pirates lost 3-0. Do research," he concluded.