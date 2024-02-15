Taylor and Catterall will indeed have rematch afrer two years. The date and venue were confirmed

Former undisputed champion in the light welterweight division, Josh Taylor (19-1, 13 KOs), and Jack Catterall (28-1, 13 KOs) are set for a rematch.

Matchroom Boxing promotional company has announced that the fighters will step into the ring for the second time on April 27th. The bout will take place at the First Direct Arena in Leeds.

Recall that Taylor defeated Catterall in February 2022 by a majority decision.

“I’ve wanted this fight since the moment the scorecards got read out in Glasgow. This isn’t about belts, this is personal to me and I can’t wait to get my hands on him. I don’t like him, I don’t respect him and on April 27 I’m going to end him.” said Catterall.

The vanquished boxer disagreed with the judges' decision. Throughout this period, he asserted that he “was deceived and dreams of a rematch.”