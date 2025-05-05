RU RU ES ES FR FR
Talleres Target Gustavo Quinteros as Coaching Vacancy Sparks Urgency

Talleres Target Gustavo Quinteros as Coaching Vacancy Sparks Urgency

Today, 18:52
Facundo Trotta Arrieta
Following Pablo Guiñazú’s unexpected resignation, Talleres are moving swiftly to appoint a new head coach as they navigate a turbulent moment both on and off the field. According to La Voz del Interior, club president Andrés Fassi has already reached out to potential candidates and is prioritizing Gustavo Quinteros, the reigning Argentine league champion with Vélez Sarsfield.

Guiñazú’s departure, though the team’s form had been poor, was not anticipated and leaves Talleres in a delicate spot, especially with a crucial Copa Libertadores clash against Libertad looming. In the interim, Mariano Levisman will step in once again. At just under 30 years old, Levisman is set for his international coaching debut, having previously managed the side in a similar crisis scenario last year.

As for Quinteros, despite a disappointing recent stint at Brazil’s Gremio, where he lasted fewer than 20 games, his title-winning campaign with Vélez has elevated his reputation. Talleres value his leadership and ability to manage pressure, qualities deemed vital in their current situation.

But signing him won’t be easy. He is currently vacationing in Europe, and Boca Juniors have also shown interest, potentially complicating any agreement. With time running out and multiple fronts demanding attention, Talleres are racing the clock. For now, the club awaits a sign—hoping soon for a white smoke moment to seal their new coaching era.

