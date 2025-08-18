Talleres Hosts San Martín de San Juan in a Key Clausura Match

According to DSPORTS, Talleres and San Martín de San Juan will clash tonight at Mario Alberto Kempes Stadium, in the fifth matchday of the Argentine 2025 Torneo Clausura. The match will be officiated by Nazareno Arasa and offers both teams the chance to recover momentum after stumbling in their most recent outings. San Martín currently occupies a relegation spot on the coefficients system, with a 0.650 score, and because they're also at the bottom on the calendar year points table, they would drag second-to-last Talleres down with them.

The Córdoba side enters the game on the back of a defeat to Lanús and with the challenge of finding consistency in this stage of the season. Their last four matches produced a mixed record of one win, one draw and two losses, with three goals scored and four conceded. Playing at home, Talleres hopes to rely on its crowd to spark a reaction.

San Martín arrives with similar concerns, having fallen at home to Sarmiento last weekend. Their campaign so far shows one victory, one draw and two defeats, with four goals scored and five conceded. A positive result away from San Juan could prove vital in both the standings and the team’s confidence.

The recent head-to-head history suggests a balanced rivalry. In their last four league meetings, Talleres claimed two wins, San Martín secured one, and the remaining match ended level. Their most recent encounter was in February during the Apertura, when Talleres edged a 1–0 victory on the road. With that memory in mind, Carlos Tévez's side will try to impose its style again, while the visitors aim to upset the odds in one of the toughest venues of the league.