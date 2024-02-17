Swiatek won the tournament in Doha and secured her first title of the season

On February 17, the final of the WTA 1000 tournament took place in Doha, Qatar. In the decisive match on the court, the world's top-ranked player Iga Swiatek faced off against Kazakhstan's representative Elena Rybakina (WTA 4).

In the first set, Rybakina managed to challenge Swiatek but lost in the tie-break. In the second set, the Polish tennis player faced fewer problems and secured victory with a score of 6-2. Throughout the match, Swiatek faced two break points, committed four double faults, and made five breaks, winning exactly half of the opponent's service games.

This victory marked Swiatek's first title of the season and her third in Qatar. Previously, she had won here in 2022 and 2023.

Iga Swiatek (Poland, 1) - Elena Rybakina (Kazakhstan, 4) - 7:6 (10:8), 6:2.