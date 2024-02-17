RU RU NG NG
Search
Search results
Main News Tennis news Swiatek won the tournament in Doha and secured her first title of the season

Swiatek won the tournament in Doha and secured her first title of the season

Tennis news Today, 12:51
Oliver White Dailysports's expert Oliver White
Swiatek won the tournament in Doha and secured her first title of the season Photo: twitter.com/iga_swiatek/ Author unknown

On February 17, the final of the WTA 1000 tournament took place in Doha, Qatar. In the decisive match on the court, the world's top-ranked player Iga Swiatek faced off against Kazakhstan's representative Elena Rybakina (WTA 4).

In the first set, Rybakina managed to challenge Swiatek but lost in the tie-break. In the second set, the Polish tennis player faced fewer problems and secured victory with a score of 6-2. Throughout the match, Swiatek faced two break points, committed four double faults, and made five breaks, winning exactly half of the opponent's service games.

This victory marked Swiatek's first title of the season and her third in Qatar. Previously, she had won here in 2022 and 2023.

Iga Swiatek (Poland, 1) - Elena Rybakina (Kazakhstan, 4) - 7:6 (10:8), 6:2.

Popular news
English Premier League 2023/24: standings, schedule and results of the 25th round Football news Today, 14:32 English Premier League 2023/24: standings, schedule and results of the 25th round
Real Madrid intends to invite not only Mbappe from PSG Football news Today, 10:30 Real Madrid intends to invite not only Mbappe from PSG
The Genesis Invitational. Compilation of the Best Shots from the First Round Golf News 15 feb 2024, 21:41 The Genesis Invitational. Compilation of the Best Shots from the First Round
Mbappé has informed the president of PSG that he will depart the club in the summer Football news 15 feb 2024, 11:33 Mbappé has informed the president of PSG that he will depart the club in the summer
Milan, Roma and Ajax matches. Europa League and Conference League play-offs start today Football news 15 feb 2024, 04:31 Milan, Roma and Ajax matches. Europa League and Conference League play-offs start today
Cristiano Ronaldo played the 1000th match in his career Football news 14 feb 2024, 16:34 Cristiano Ronaldo played the 1000th match in his career
More news
Latest News
Football news Today, 15:30 Spanish press reports that Kylian Mbappe has already signed a preliminary contract with Real Madrid Football news Today, 15:28 "Proud of the result against this team". Pochettino commented on the draw with Mancester City Football news Today, 15:26 Liverpool and Arsenal won. How the world reacted to the draw between Man City and Chelsea Football news Today, 15:02 "Psychological uplift for competitors". Experts' opinion on the match Manchester City vs Chelsea Football news Today, 14:59 Holand's terrible match. Player ratings for the match Manchester City vs Chelsea 1:1 Football news Today, 14:38 Barcelona, ​​thanks to a late penalty, snatched victory over Celta Football news Today, 14:32 English Premier League 2023/24: standings, schedule and results of the 25th round Football news Today, 14:29 The draw favored Liverpool. Rodri saved Manchester City from defeat in the match against Chelsea Football news Today, 14:04 Ronaldo's goal assisted Al Nassr in overcoming Al-Fateh Football news Today, 14:03 Too much. Guardiola was furious after conceding a goal against Chelsea
Sport Predictions
MMA Today Robert Whittaker vs Paulo Costa prediction and betting tips on February 18, 2024 Basketball Today Melbourne United vs Illawarra Hawks prediction and betting tips on February 18, 2024 MMA Today Alex Volkanovski vs Iliya Topuria prediction and betting tips on February 18, 2024 Football 18 feb 2024 Central Coast vs Western Sydney prediction and betting tips on February 18, 2024 Football 18 feb 2024 Macarthur vs Wellington Phoenix prediction and betting tips on February 18, 2024 by Miguel Solomons Football 18 feb 2024 Lazio vs Bologna prediction and betting tips on February 18, 2024 Football 18 feb 2024 Rayo Vallecano vs Real Madrid prediction and betting tips on February 18, 2024 Football 18 feb 2024 Royal AM vs Kaizer Chiefs prediction and betting tips on February 18, 2024 Football 18 feb 2024 Sheffield United vs Brighton prediction and betting tips on February 18, 2024 Football 18 feb 2024 Freiburg vs Eintracht Frankfurt prediction and betting tips on February 18, 2024