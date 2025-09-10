Supported his friends. Arturo Vidal showed how he cheered for the Chile national team at home

The team's biggest fan

Former Chilean national team star Arturo Vidal now watches his country play from the sidelines. The Chilean football legend has ended his international career and now tunes in to the national team's matches from home on TV, as he shared on his Instagram page.

Vidal posted photos and videos in his Instagram stories, showing himself watching the match between Chile and Uruguay on his home television. Joining him was his partner, Sonia Isaza. Both wore red outfits to highlight their loyalty to "La Roja."

It's worth noting that Chile managed to wrap up a completely disastrous qualifying campaign on a satisfactory note, playing out a goalless 0-0 draw against Uruguay in their final qualifier.

It should also be mentioned that the match had no bearing for either side. Chile had long lost all chances of qualifying for the World Cup, while Uruguay had already secured their spot in the tournament's final stage.