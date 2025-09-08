Chile's Coach Urges Focus Beyond Uruguay Clash

According to Cooperativa.cl, Chile’s interim head coach Nicolás Córdova tempered expectations ahead of Tuesday’s World Cup qualifier against Uruguay, stressing that the real debate should be about the long-term future of Chilean football rather than the immediate result.

“I don’t want to exclude myself from being here, but I don’t know if I have to leave an image over these ten days. I should be judged for what I do with the youth teams. Today we’ve put our face forward so that the Federation, and I say this with responsibility, can make a calm decision in January to bring in someone who will help us qualify, because this cannot be sustained without another World Cup qualification,” he said.

The coach underlined that his mission is primarily developmental. “My real job is to have players ready to reach the senior team, which is where winning is necessary. We will put out the best team we have and try to do our best, but the discussion must go elsewhere. The million-dollar question is whether Chile is producing high-performance players, and that is something we all must ask ourselves,” he pointed out.

Córdova also called for collective reflection, referencing the country’s Golden Generation. “Players are not spontaneous, the Golden Generation was not spontaneous. It wasn’t just five players. Tomorrow we face Uruguay and we will try to give our best, absolutely, but that is not the discussion we should be having,” he concluded.