RU RU ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports News Football news Chile's Coach Urges Focus Beyond Uruguay Clash

Chile's Coach Urges Focus Beyond Uruguay Clash

Football news Yesterday, 22:35
Facundo Trotta Arrieta Dailysports's expert
Chile's Coach Urges Focus Beyond Uruguay Clash Chile's Coach Urges Focus Beyond Uruguay Clash

According to Cooperativa.cl, Chile’s interim head coach Nicolás Córdova tempered expectations ahead of Tuesday’s World Cup qualifier against Uruguay, stressing that the real debate should be about the long-term future of Chilean football rather than the immediate result.

“I don’t want to exclude myself from being here, but I don’t know if I have to leave an image over these ten days. I should be judged for what I do with the youth teams. Today we’ve put our face forward so that the Federation, and I say this with responsibility, can make a calm decision in January to bring in someone who will help us qualify, because this cannot be sustained without another World Cup qualification,” he said.

The coach underlined that his mission is primarily developmental. “My real job is to have players ready to reach the senior team, which is where winning is necessary. We will put out the best team we have and try to do our best, but the discussion must go elsewhere. The million-dollar question is whether Chile is producing high-performance players, and that is something we all must ask ourselves,” he pointed out.

Córdova also called for collective reflection, referencing the country’s Golden Generation. “Players are not spontaneous, the Golden Generation was not spontaneous. It wasn’t just five players. Tomorrow we face Uruguay and we will try to give our best, absolutely, but that is not the discussion we should be having,” he concluded.

Related teams and leagues
Chile Chile Schedule Chile News
World Cup Qualification CONMEBOL World Cup Qualification CONMEBOL Table World Cup Qualification CONMEBOL Fixtures World Cup Qualification CONMEBOL Predictions
Related Team News
Chile’s Barticciotto Cleared for Return Against Uruguay in World Cup Qualifier Football news 05 sep 2025, 21:35 Chile’s Barticciotto Cleared for Return Against Uruguay in World Cup Qualifier
Brazil to Test New Faces Against Eliminated Chile Football news 04 sep 2025, 16:25 Brazil to Test New Faces Against Eliminated Chile
Related Tournament News
Ancelotti Offers Reassurance Over Rodrygo Football news Yesterday, 19:35 Ancelotti Offers Reassurance Over Rodrygo
Beccacece Denies Quotes and Praises Argentina Football news Yesterday, 18:30 Beccacece Denies Quotes and Praises Argentina
Leo Messi at the farewell ceremony after the match against Venezuela Football news 06 sep 2025, 05:42 A special evening: Messi comments on what could be his farewell match in Argentina
Six South American Teams Book World Cup Spots as Playoff Race Heats Up Football news 05 sep 2025, 16:10 Six South American Teams Book World Cup Spots as Playoff Race Heats Up
National holiday! Paraguay's president declares a public holiday after national team qualifies for World Cup Football news 05 sep 2025, 13:52 National holiday! Paraguay's president declares a public holiday after national team qualifies for World Cup
Neymar in a match for the Brazilian national team Football news 05 sep 2025, 07:30 Cheering for his teammates. Neymar shares photo from home watching Brazil's match
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores