Super victory for Arsenal, defeat for Manchester City: results of the 38th round of the EPL

The matches of the 38th round of the English Premier League have taken place. It is worth noting the significant victory of Arsenal over Wolverhampton, while Manchester City lost to Brentford, and Liverpool and Southampton played out a thrilling draw.

Arsenal - Wolverhampton: 5-0 (3-0)

Goals: Xhaka, 11 - 1-0, Xhaka, 14 - 2-0, Saka, 27 - 3-0, Jesus, 58 - 4-0, Ceballos, 78 - 5-0

Brentford - Manchester City: 1-0 (0-0)

Goal: Pinnock, 85 - 1-0

Manchester United - Fulham: 2-1 (1-1)

Goals: Tete, 19 - 0-1, Sancho, 39 - 1-1, Fernandes, 55 - 2-1

Southampton - Liverpool: 4-4 (2-2)

Goals: Jota, 10 - 0-1, Firmino, 14 - 0-2, Ward-Prowse, 19 - 1-2, Sulemana, 28 - 2-2, Sulemana, 47 - 3-2, Armstrong, 64 - 4-2, Gakpo, 72 - 4-3, Jota, 73 - 4-4

Chelsea - Newcastle: 1-1 (1-1)

Goals: Gordon, 9 - 0-1, Trippier (own goal), 27 - 1-1

Aston Villa - Brighton: 2-1 (2-1)

Goals: Douglas Luiz, 8 - 1-0, Watkins, 26 - 2-0, Undav, 38 - 2-1

Crystal Palace - Nottingham Forest: 1-1 (0-1)

Goals: Afolayan, 31 - 0-1, Hughes, 66 - 1-1

Everton - Bournemouth: 1-0 (0-0)

Goal: Doucouré, 57 - 1-0

Leeds - Tottenham: 1-4 (0-1)

Goals: Kane, 2 - 0-1, Porro, 47 - 0-2, Harrison, 67 - 1-2, Kane, 69 - 1-3, Lucas Moura, 90 - 1-4

Leicester - West Ham: 2-1 (1-0)

Goals: Barnes, 34 - 1-0, Fornals, 62 - 1-1, Fornals, 79 - 2-1

Team standings: "Manchester City" - 89, "Arsenal" - 84, "Manchester United" - 75, "Newcastle" - 71, "Liverpool" - 67, "Brighton" - 62, "Aston Villa" - 61, "Tottenham" - 60, "Brentford" - 59, "Fulham" - 52, "Crystal Palace" - 45, "Chelsea" - 44, "Wolverhampton" - 41, "West Ham" - 40, "Bournemouth" - 39, "Nottingham Forest" - 38, "Everton" - 36, "Leicester" - 34, "Leeds" - 31, "Southampton" - 25.

