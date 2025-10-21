Super Falcons Intensify Preparations for 2026 WAFCON Qualifier Against Benin Republic

The Super Falcons of Nigeria, reigning champions of the Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON), have entered Day Two of their training camp in Lomé, Togo, as they step up preparations for their 2026 WAFCON qualifying fixture against Benin Republic.

With several key players already in camp, the atmosphere is one of focus and determination as the team gears up to begin their title defense. On Monday night, the squad received a boost with the arrival of experienced goalkeeper Chiamaka Nnadozie and midfield dynamo Christy Ucheibe, increasing the number of players in camp to 11.

Among those who arrived earlier are six-time African Player of the Year Asisat Oshoala, new invitee Joy Omewa—who is earning her first senior national team call-up—Turkey-based defender Tosin Demehin, China-based forward Folashade Ijamilusi, and a strong home-based contingent made up of goalkeeper Anderline Mgbechi, defenders Blessing Ilivieda and Miracle Usani, midfielder Taiwo Afolabi, and forward Kafayat Mafisere.

More players, particularly those based in Europe and other parts of the world, are expected to join in the coming days as head coach Justin Madugu works to assemble a full-strength squad ahead of the crucial first leg.

The Super Falcons will face the Benin Republic senior women’s team at the 25,000-capacity Stade de Kégué in Lomé on Friday afternoon, October 24. The return leg is scheduled to take place at the MKO Abiola Sports Complex in Abeokuta, Nigeria, on Tuesday, October 28, where the Falcons will aim to complete the job in front of their home supporters.