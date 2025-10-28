Super Falcons Coach Justin Madugu Has Provided an Update on Okoronkwo and Abiodun Injuries

Super Falcons head coach Justin Madugu has given an update on the condition of Esther Okoronkwo and Deborah Abiodun after Nigeria’s 1–1 draw with the Benin Republic in the second leg of their 2026 WAFCON qualifier on Tuesday.

Speaking to reporters during the post-match press conference, Madugu reassured fans that the injuries were manageable after both players were substituted in the second half after sustaining knocks during the game at the MKO Abiola Stadium.

“Esther’s injury is not too serious,” he said. “For Deborah, I have already spoken with the medical team to ensure she gets a proper assessment.”

The Super Falcons advanced to the 2026 WAFCON following a 3–1 aggregate victory over Benin and will aim to defend their title as 10-time African champions. The tournament is scheduled to be held in Morocco from March 17 to April 13, 2026.