Sundowns fall short! Mamelodi Sundowns' bid to sign Mateusinho rejected

The South African giants have failed to land their coveted transfer target.
Football news Today, 04:36
Mateusinho dans l'équipe de Criciuma Photo by Heuler Andrey/Getty Images

They put big money on the table, but it wasn't enough.

Details: According to Brazilian outlet NE45, South Africa's Mamelodi Sundowns made an offer of €1.5 million (around $9.5 million) (30 million rand) for Mateusinho, who is currently on loan at Sport Recife in Brazil's Serie A but is owned by Portuguese club Santa Clara.

Reports suggest the offer was turned down because Recife have a purchase option should the player impress during his year-long loan, which the club considers more valuable than Sundowns' proposal.

The 27-year-old has featured in eight matches for Recife, netting one goal and providing two assists. Transfermarkt values the player at €1.5 million.

