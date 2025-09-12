Sundowns fall short! Mamelodi Sundowns' bid to sign Mateusinho rejected

The South African giants have failed to land their coveted transfer target.

They put big money on the table, but it wasn't enough.

Details: According to Brazilian outlet NE45, South Africa's Mamelodi Sundowns made an offer of €1.5 million (around $9.5 million) (30 million rand) for Mateusinho, who is currently on loan at Sport Recife in Brazil's Serie A but is owned by Portuguese club Santa Clara.

Reports suggest the offer was turned down because Recife have a purchase option should the player impress during his year-long loan, which the club considers more valuable than Sundowns' proposal.

The 27-year-old has featured in eight matches for Recife, netting one goal and providing two assists. Transfermarkt values the player at €1.5 million.

