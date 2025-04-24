Sudamericana Showdown: Grêmio and Godoy Cruz Clash for Group Supremacy

Grêmio and Godoy Cruz will face off in a high-stakes battle for Group D leadership in the Copa Sudamericana on Thursday, as reported by Terra. Both teams boast perfect records (6 points) heading into the clash at Mendoza’s Malvinas Argentinas Stadium, with the winner gaining a critical edge to secure direct qualification for the knockout stage.

The match marks the official debut of manager Mano Menezes at Grêmio’s helm, tasked with navigating six key absences. Uruguayan center-back Walter Kannemann and left-back Lucas Esteves will replace the injured Wagner Leonardo (hip muscle strain) and Marlon, who is ineligible due to prior Sudamericana participation with Cruzeiro. Forward Amuzu and injured trio Arezo, Pavón, and Gustavo Martins (right knee ligament strain) further test the Brazilian side’s depth.

Menezes is expected to retain the core lineup from Grêmio’s Brasileirão derby draw against Internacional, prioritizing defensive stability against a Godoy Cruz attack that leads the group on goal difference. Local pundits highlight the strategic pressure on the new coach: a win could galvanize his project, while a loss might complicate progress in a group where Huachipato and Estudiantes de Mérida lurk as threats.

Kickoff is set for 7:00 p.m. local time, with both teams aware that this result could shape their continental ambitions — and define Grêmio’s post-Gre-Nal trajectory under Menezes.