Stylish guy: Vinicius shares personal photo in trendy outfit from Ibiza

Real Madrid star Vinicius Junior continues his holiday, this time making an appearance in Ibiza. The footballer posted a personal photo on his Instagram page.

Vinicius shared a snapshot where he poses in front of a mirror, dressed in a trendy outfit. He also added a geotag to the photo, revealing he's currently on the Spanish island of Ibiza.

It's worth noting that earlier, the footballer spent his vacation back home in Rio de Janeiro before heading to Los Angeles. Now, his travels have taken him to Ibiza—an island famous for its parties and nightlife.

It's also important to mention that Vinicius is going through a rough patch in his career—the Brazilian has slipped into the background at Real Madrid, having ceded the leadership role to Mbappé. After a less-than-stellar season, the club's management is no longer desperate to keep him at any cost.

As a result, contract extension talks between Vinicius and the club have stalled. It's known that the Brazilian is demanding a significant pay raise, something Real Madrid is unwilling to agree to.