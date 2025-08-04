Staying at Pyramids? Mayele comments on his future

This summer saw a flurry of speculation surrounding Fiston Mayele and his next move. Now, the player himself has addressed the situation.

Details: According to Mayele, he was very pleased with last season’s performance, though he emphasized it was a collective team effort. As for his future, he confirmed that he has one year remaining on his contract and outlined his goals for the upcoming campaign.

Quote: "Right now, I’m still a Pyramids player, and I have one year left on my contract. Next season, the biggest challenge will be to win every trophy with my teammates. And why not finish as top scorer again? I’ll do everything I can to achieve that," Mayele stated.

Reminder: The financial demands of the Congolese striker, who currently plays for Egypt’s Pyramids FC, have effectively ruled out any move to Kaizer Chiefs. He is reportedly seeking a significant salary increase and is now considering a potential transfer to Saudi Arabia.