ST Eloi Lupopo coach not taking Orlando Pirates lightly ahead of the second leg match

Guy Bukasa believes Pirates are the best tam despite winning first leg 3-0

ST Eloi Lupopo coach Guy Bukasa in glasses is not taking Orlando Pirates lightly ahead of the second leg match today.

St Eloi Lupopo coach Guy Bakasa says his team is not depending on their 3-0 win against Orlando Pirates last weekend going into today’s second leg.

Bukasa’s Democratic Republic of Congo side Lupopo are in South Africa for the return leg of the Caf Champions League second leg of the second preliminary round qualifier.

“I think that the first leg [3-0 win] belongs to the past. We prepared well for our game tomorrow,” Bukasa told the Pan Africa Football website.

Bukasa highlighted that their victory did not strip Pirates’ status as a giant in continental football.

“The fact of winning in the first leg did not change anything for Orlando Pirates’ status,” he said.

“It’s still one of the bigger clubs we have in Africa.”

While this 3-0 lead from the first leg is seen as a huge achievement for Lupopo, Bukasa still believe his charges ought to approach this game with humility.

“Our strategy was to stay humble, waiting for them, and try to go by transitions, that’s what we did on the first leg,” he said.

“What we have in our mind is just to try to make our brothers proud."

The match starts at 3pm at Orlando Stadium.