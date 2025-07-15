Sporting Cristal Makes Offer for Abel Hernández

Sporting Cristal has launched a bold move in the transfer market, submitting a formal offer for Uruguayan forward Abel Hernández, who played at the 2014 FIFA World Cup and is currently enjoying a strong season with Liverpool FC of Uruguay. The Peruvian club is seeking to reinforce its attack for the Torneo Clausura 2025, especially after the departure of Martín Cauteruccio.

According to journalist Sebastián Giovanelli, Hernández is set to meet with Liverpool president José Luis Palma and agent Óscar Bentancur to evaluate the proposal. Initial reports suggest the offer has been well received by the striker, opening the door to a potential transfer.

Hernández, 33, has scored 14 goals so far this season and brings experience from a well-traveled career that includes stints at Palermo, Hull City, CSKA Moscow, Internacional, Fluminense, and Rosario Central. Though his role in the 2014 World Cup was limited to two appearances without scoring, he remained a consistent presence in Uruguay’s national setup for years.

If the deal goes through, Hernández would become one of the marquee signings of the Peruvian league this window, and a much-needed boost for a Sporting Cristal side looking to return to title contention.