Sporting Cristal Defender Miguel Araujo Out Indefinitely With Wrist Fracture

Sporting Cristal will be without one of their key players for several weeks following the draw against Alianza Lima. As announced by the club, center-back Miguel Araujo suffered a distal radius fracture in his left wrist and will undergo surgery later today.

Araujo had been one of the standout performers at the Alejandro Villanueva Stadium, notably making a crucial clearance to deny a potential goal. However, he left the match with an apparent injury that was later confirmed as a fracture.

The club stated that his recovery timeline will depend on how he responds to the surgery, but injuries of this kind typically require around four weeks of rehabilitation. This makes Araujo a significant absentee for Sporting Cristal during a key stretch of the Clausura tournament.

With Gianfranco Chávez no longer in the squad after his move to Alianza Lima, manager Paulo Autuori faces added challenges in reshaping the team’s defensive line. Cristal’s next match is against Melgar at the Alberto Gallardo Stadium for Matchday 5 of the Clausura.