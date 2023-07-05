Spalletti told when he will return to football

Former Napoli coach Luciano Spalletti spoke to reporters about when he plans to return to big football.

As you know, after the championship season in the Italian club, the coach suddenly decided to stop his football activities.

According to Spalletti, he needs a little time to catch his breath.

“I want to see what happens and evaluate my needs. I decided to take a short break and learn from other coaches. But I don’t consider this a sabbatical, and I can’t say exactly when I will return to coaching. A person changes, his interests may change," Spalletti told Football Italia.

"I'm definitely not going to coach until the New Year. After that, I'll see how I feel. When you love the club as much as I loved Napoli, it's hard to try new things," he added.

Recall that under the leadership of Spalletti “Napoli” won the Italian championship for the first time in 33 years. The team also reached the quarter-finals of the Champions League in the 2022/2023 season.