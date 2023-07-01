Spain won the hardest victory in the 1/4 finals of the European Youth Championship

In the match of the ¼ final of the European Youth Championship, the Spanish national team beat the Swiss national team with a score of 2:1 after extra time and reached the semi-finals.

In the middle of the second half, Sergio Gomez opened the scoring, but at the end of the match, Zeki Amduni equalized the score. The victory for the Spaniards was brought by the goal of Juan Miranda.

In the ½ finals, Spain will play with the winner of the match Ukraine - France.

Spain U21 - Switzerland U21 - 2:1 (0:0, 1:1)

Goals: Gomez, 68 - 1:0, Amdouni, 90 - 1:1, Miranda, 103 - 2:1

Spain: Tenas, Victor Gomez (Veiga 100), Pacheco, Paredes, Miranda, Sergio Gomez (Gila 120), Antonio Blanco (Martinez 100), Alex Baena (Bernabe 78), Sunset (Oros 78), Rodri (Barrenechea, 87), Abel Ruiz.

Switzerland: Saipi, Bloom (Omeragic 104), Stergiou, Amenda, Vuyo, Imeri (Di Giusto 85), Rieder (Zom 58), Yasari (Bares 73), Males (Stoilkovic 73), Ndoye (Fonmos, 85), Amduni.