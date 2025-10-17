South African blackout for Kaizer Chiefs game in DRC

Local team AS Simba fails to secure broadcast feed

Kaizer Chiefs are to face AS Simba in DRC without being shown on SA screens.

Unlike their away game in Angola, Kaizer Chiefs have confirmed that their first leg tie against AS Simba in the Democratic Republic of Congo will not be televised.

Amakhosi cited failure by the host team to secure the much needed broadcast feed which would have allowed the match to be on South African TV screens

“As the visiting team, Chiefs rely on the host broadcaster’s feed to relay the match to our partners in South Africa, as was done in the previous round in Angola. We sincerely apologise for the inconvenience, but this matter is beyond our control,” the club said in a statement.

“We will, however, endeavour to keep our supporters updated throughout the match via our official digital platforms – Facebook, X (Twitter) and Instagram.”

For their game in Luanda last month against Kabuscorp, local fans managed to watch the game as Chiefs lost 1-0.

The game takes place at TP Mazembe Stadium on Saturday at 3pm.