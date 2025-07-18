South Africa vs Senegal: kick-off time, how to watch, Live stream - July 19, 2025

In the quarterfinal of the Women’s Africa Cup of Nations, South Africa will face Senegal. Here’s everything you need to know about where and when to watch the game.

South Africa vs Senegal: what you need to know about the match

South Africa had an impressive group stage at the Women’s AFCON. They opened with a 2–0 win over Ghana, followed by a 1–1 draw with Tanzania, and then demolished Mali 4–0 in their final group match. Banyana Banyana advanced to the knockout stage as group winners and now begin the defense of their Women’s Africa Cup of Nations title.

Senegal’s women’s national team started the tournament in style with a 4–0 victory. However, the next two matches were less convincing. They lost 2–3 to Zambia and suffered a narrow 0–1 defeat to Morocco in the final group game. Despite finishing third in their group, Senegal still made it to the playoffs thanks to a superior goal difference.

South Africa vs Senegal: when and where will the match take place?

The Women’s Africa Cup of Nations quarterfinal between South Africa and Senegal will be played on Saturday, July 19, with kickoff set for 21:00 Central European Time.

Kickoff times in different countries around the world:

Los Angeles 12:00

New York 15:00

Panama 15:00

Toronto 15:00

Port of Spain 16:00

London 20:00

Yaoundé 21:00

Abuja 21:00

Cape Town 22:00

New Delhi 00:30

Sydney 05:00

Kiribati 07:00

South Africa vs Senegal: where to watch the match online

The match will be broadcast across Africa by two major television networks: CANAL+ and SuperSport. In some countries, it will also be available on beIN Sport.

Additionally, fans in France and the United States can watch the match live on beIN Sport.