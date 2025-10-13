ES ES FR FR
South Africa vs Rwanda: kick-off time, how to watch, Live stream - October 14, 2025

Football news Today, 07:29
Miguel Solomons Dailysports's expert
South Africa vs Rwanda: kick-off time, how to watch, Live stream - October 14, 2025 Photo: https://x.com/BafanaBafana

In the final World Cup qualifying match, South Africa will face Rwanda. Here’s everything you need to know about when and where to watch the game.

South Africa vs Rwanda: What you need to know about the match

South Africa still has a chance to fight for first place in the group. To do so, Bafana Bafana must win this match and hope that Benin loses to Nigeria. South Africa currently sits on 15 points after nine games — one more than Nigeria but two fewer than Benin. In their previous match, they were held to a 0–0 draw by Zimbabwe.

As for Rwanda, their hopes of finishing even second are already gone. The team has collected 11 points from nine rounds and sits fourth in the table, four points behind second place. In their last outing, Rwanda suffered a 0–1 defeat to Benin, ending their chances of climbing higher.

South Africa vs Rwanda: When and where will the match take place?

The final-round World Cup qualifier between South Africa and Rwanda will take place on Tuesday, October 14, with kickoff scheduled for 18:00 CET.

Kickoff times in different countries around the world:

  • Los Angeles 09:00

  • New York 12:00

  • Panama 12:00

  • Toronto 12:00

  • Port of Spain 13:00

  • London 17:00

  • Yaoundé 18:00

  • Abuja 18:00

  • Cape Town 19:00

  • New Delhi 21:30

  • Sydney 02:00

  • Kiribati 04:00

South Africa vs Rwanda: where to watch the match online

In Zimbabwe, South Africa, and most African countries, the game will be available for streaming on DStv Now and SuperSport.

In the United States, it will be broadcast on ESPN.

