South Africa national rugby team lineup revealed for clash against Australia
The Springboks are fired up and ready.
The strongest possible lineup.
Details: Today, the official Springboks page on X published the squad list for the upcoming match against the Wallabies, which will take place in just five days.
Here is the list of players who will be fighting for victory this Saturday:
- 15 - APHELELE FASSI.
- 14 - EDWILL VAN DER MERWE.
- 13 - JESSE KRIEL.
- 12 - ANDRE ESTERHUIZEN.
- 11 - KURT-LEE ARENDSE.
- 10 - MANIE LIBBOK.
- 9 - GRANT WILLIAMS.
- 8 - SIYA KOLISI (C).
- 7 - PIETER-STEPH DU TOIT.
- 6 - MARCO VAN STADEN.
- 5 - LOOD DE JAGER.
- 4 - EBEN ETZEBETH.
- 3 - WILCO LOUW.
- 2 - MALCOLM MARX.
- 1 - OXN CHE.
SUBS:
- 16 - BONGI MBONAMBI.
- 17 - JAN-HENDRIK WESSELS.
- 18 - ASENATHI NTLABAKANYE.
- 19 - FRANCO MOSTERT.
- 20 - KWAGGA SMITH.
- 21 - COBUS REINACH.
- 22 - CANAN MOODIE.
- 23 - DAMIAN WILLEMSE.
The showdown between South Africa and Australia will take place on 16.08.2025 at Ellis Park Stadium. The Springboks are in a group with New Zealand, Argentina, and Australia.
