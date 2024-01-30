RU RU NG NG KE KE
Hakimi misses a penalty, and Morocco is eliminated from the African Cup of Nations

Hakimi misses a penalty, and Morocco is eliminated from the African Cup of Nations

Today, 17:05
Hakimi misses a penalty, and Morocco is eliminated from the African Cup of Nations

In the final match of the African Cup of Nations Round of 16, Morocco faced South Africa.

Morocco had a confident performance in the first half, dominating possession and managing to score a goal. However, after a VAR review, the goal was disallowed due to an offside decision. Thus, the first half ended in a goalless draw.

At the beginning of the second half, South Africa scored a goal. In the 57th minute, Makgopa put his team ahead. Despite Morocco pressing for goals, they were unable to find the net. In the 84th minute, they had an incredible opportunity to equalize, but Hakim Ziyech failed to convert a penalty. In the added time, Amrabat received a red card, and South Africa scored their second goal.

South Africa emerged victorious with a scoreline of 2-0, securing their place in the quarterfinals.

AFCON. Round of 16

Morocco 0-2 South Africa
Goals: 0-1 Makgopa, 0-2 90+5 Mokoena

South Africa Morocco Africa Cup of Nations
