Сonvincing victory in England. Player ratings for the UCL match Liverpool – Union Saint-Gilloise

On the 5th of October, a match of the 2nd round of the UEFA Europa League took place in Group E between Liverpool and Union Saint-Gilloise. The game concluded with a score of 2-0 in favor of the English side.

The goals for the Reds were netted by Ryan Gravenberch and Diogo Jota.

Following the conclusion of the match, the statistical portal WhoScored provided player ratings. The highest-rated player was Liverpool's captain and defender, Ibrahima Konate.

The standout performers for the Belgian side were Gustav Nilsson and Kevin MacAllister, both receiving a rating of 6.5.

On the other hand, Union Saint-Gilloise's midfielder Noah Sadiki received the lowest rating with a score of 5.3.

WhoScored ratings for the match Liverpool - Union Saint-Gilloise - 2:0