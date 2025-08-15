RU RU ES ES FR FR
Son Surpasses Messi and LeBron in Global Jersey Sales After Record LAFC Move

Football news Today, 18:05
Facundo Trotta Arrieta Dailysports's expert
Heung-min Son has sold more jerseys than any athlete in the world since joining LAFC, surpassing Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo, and LeBron James, according to LAFC Co-President and General Manager John Thorrington in comments to TalkSports. The South Korean forward arrived last week from Tottenham in a £19.5 million move, the largest transfer in MLS history.

Within days of his signing, Son’s No. 7 jersey sold out in every size except 3XL on LAFC’s website. “This isn’t just the top-selling jersey in MLS,” Thorrington said. “It’s the top-selling jersey in any sport in the world right now.”

The signing has also driven a ticket price surge. The Korea Times reported that seats for LAFC’s September 1 match against San Diego FC jumped from $300 to $1,500 in the past week.

Despite the commercial boom, Thorrington stressed that Son’s success will ultimately be judged on the field. “The wisdom of this move will not be measured by commercial success,” he said. “It will be measured by trophies and on-field success. That’s what we’re really excited about.”

Messi and Ronaldo have dominated global jersey sales in 2025, but Son’s immediate impact has reshaped the MLS merchandising landscape and underscored the league’s growing pull on the world stage.

