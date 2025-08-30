Son Heung-Min Set for Home Debut as LAFC Host Western Leaders San Diego FC

Son Heung-Min will make his long-awaited home debut for LAFC on Sunday at BMO Stadium. According to the Los Angeles Times, the South Korean superstar, signed for over $26 million this summer, will line up against expansion side San Diego FC, who have stunned MLS by clinching a playoff berth as Western Conference leaders.

Son has already made an impact in his first three road appearances—drawing a penalty against Chicago, assisting against the Revolution, and scoring a free-kick stunner at Dallas. Now, with the Black & Gold faithful behind him, LAFC hope he can provide the extra spark needed to secure a top-four finish and home-field advantage in the playoffs.

San Diego, managed by Mikey Varas, arrive as the season’s surprise package. With 52 points from 28 matches, they boast a flawless record against California clubs, having beaten the Galaxy, San Jose, and LAFC. Key performers include Hirving Lozano, Anders Dreyer and Jeppe Tverskov, all driving the expansion team’s success.

LAFC sit fifth with 41 points in 25 games. Head coach Steve Cherundolo acknowledged San Diego’s organization and direct style but expressed confidence in his squad. The team will be without defensive midfielder Igor Jesus, who tore his ACL against Dallas and is out for the season.