Son Heung-min Hits First MLS Hat-Trick in LAFC Win

According to The Athletic, Son Heung-min is wasting no time making his mark in Major League Soccer, scoring his first hat-trick in LAFC’s emphatic win over Real Salt Lake on Wednesday. The South Korean star, who joined in August after ten years in the Premier League, now has five goals in six MLS appearances and is quickly becoming indispensable for the California club.

Son opened the scoring just three minutes in, racing clear on a pass from Timothy Tillman and coolly slotting past Rafael Cabral. His second came on 16 minutes with a powerful low strike from outside the box after a setup by Ryan Hollingshead. Late in the game, Denis Bouanga sparked a counterattack and unselfishly squared for Son to tap in his third, sealing the hat-trick and underlining their burgeoning partnership.

Bouanga added one himself on 88 minutes, moving past Carlos Vela as LAFC’s all-time top scorer with 94 goals. The victory lifted Steve Cherundolo’s side into fourth place in the Western Conference with six regular-season matches left.

The performance reinforced how smoothly Son has adjusted to MLS. His chemistry with Bouanga has transformed LAFC’s attack, offering renewed hope after last year’s playoff disappointment. “The atmosphere is amazing, I feel very comfortable with my teammates, and I just want to keep contributing,” Son said afterward.

Beyond club duties, Son also impressed during South Korea’s recent friendly win over the United States, proving his class remains intact even after leaving Tottenham.