Something went off script: Alvarez's entourage believes the move to Atlético was a mistake

Is the club the wrong fit?
Atlético Madrid completed the signing of Argentine Juan Alvarez last summer, but it now appears that decision may have been a misstep.

Details: According to Matias Palacios, the Argentine footballer’s entourage believes that joining Atlético Madrid was a mistake.

Atlético Madrid kicked off the new La Liga season against Espanyol. Juan Alvarez found the net in the first half, but the team couldn’t hold onto their lead, conceding twice in the second half.

We also reported that the Argentine winger from the Old Lady, Nico Gonzalez, could continue his career in Spain. Atlético Madrid are showing keen interest and would not mind seeing the Argentine in their squad.

Recall: The analytics portal Opta shared its predictions regarding the potential La Liga winners for the new season.

