Former Manchester United coach Ole Gunnar Solskjaer refused to lead the women's national team of Norway, NRK reports.

The Norwegian confirmed that he was approached and offered to lead the women's national team of Norway after the departure of Hege Riise. However, former coach of Manchester United Solskjaer refused this option.

He shared that he had a conversation with the Norwegian Football Federation about the subject, but turned it down. He explained this decision by the fact that he is not yet ready for such a position. Also, Solskjaer indicated another reason for the refusal. His daughter plays for AaFK Fortuna, the second-placed team in Norway's top division. Therefore, if he becomes the coach of the national team, his daughter will have to listen to his instructions, but he does not want that.

In general, he is not against leading the national team in the future and will consider such an option because he is a football fanatic. However, for now he is satisfied with his current life and enjoys watching football without any nerves.

Solskjaer was sacked as Manchester United manager in 2021. After that, he was considered for positions at Burnley and Leicester, but according to the Norwegian, he has other work to do.

