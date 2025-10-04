Sofyan Amrabat out of Atlas Lions rally due to injury

Sofyan Amrabat is injured.

The news broke this Saturday, October 4. Sofyan Amrabat will be absent from the 2026 World Cup qualifiers alongside the Atlas Lions.

The announcement was made by the player's club, Real Betis. According to Real Betis, Sofyan Amrabat is suffering from a post-contusive myofascial injury to his right quadriceps, a result of a blow sustained on Thursday evening during the Europa League match against Ludogorets Razgrad.

Called up to face Bahrain and Congo-Brazzaville on October 9 and 14, Real Betis explained the seriousness of the injury in a statement.

“ Sofyan Amrabat is suffering from a post-contusive myofascial injury to the right rectus femoris muscle, a consequence of a collision against Ludogorets Razgrad. His return to the squad will depend on his progress ”, Betis said.

In addition to Sofyan Amrabat, other Moroccan players are on the absentee list. Soufiane Rahimi, Oussama El Azzouzi, and Azzedine Ounahi are also absent.