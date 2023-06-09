Sixty thousand fans came to Benzema's presentation

Sixty-two thousand fans gathered at the Al Ittihad Stadium for the presentation of French forward Karim Benzema.

Interestingly, during the ceremony, the forward showed the public his Golden Ball, which he received last year.

It should be recalled that the Frenchman signed an agreement with the club from Saudi Arabia until June 30, 2026.

Under the terms of the contract, he will earn here 200 million euros.