Six-time British Olympic cycling champion reveals he has cancer

On Friday evening, cyclist and Olympic icon of the British team, Sir Chris Hoy, shared the news on his Instagram page that he has been diagnosed with cancer. He himself stated that he had no symptoms. In his post, he wrote:

"I have some news to share. Last year, I was diagnosed with cancer, which came as a huge shock as I had no symptoms up until that point. I am currently undergoing treatment, including chemotherapy, which, fortunately, is going very well. I would like to express sincere gratitude to all the healthcare workers for their wonderful care and support. For the sake of my young family, I had hoped to keep this information private, but unfortunately, we had to go public. Although I am grateful for any support, I would prefer to deal with this privately."

Many consider Hoy to be one of the greatest athletes in British history due to his victories at the World Championships and numerous Olympic medals.

Sir Chris Hoy is an eleven-time world champion and a six-time Olympic champion.

His remarkable collection of gold medals, three of which he won at the 2008 Beijing Olympics, makes him the second-most decorated Olympic cyclist of all time.