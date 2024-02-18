Sinner won the tournament in Rotterdam and rose to third place in the ATP rankings

Today, February 18, in Rotterdam, Netherlands, the final of the ATP 500 tournament took place, where Italian Jannik Sinner and Australian Alex de Minaur battled it out. The match proved to be tough for both tennis players and lasted for 2 hours and 6 minutes. The first set saw a fairly even contest on the court, but the Italian managed to squeeze out a win on his second attempt. In the second set, Sinner also secured victory with two breaks, although de Minaur put up a serious fight against his opponent.

It's worth noting that Sinner continued his winning streak after triumphing at the Australian Open. Interestingly, the Italian has not lost a match since November last year, when he was defeated by Novak Djokovic at the ATP Finals. By the way, following this week's results, the Italian will move up to the third position in the world rankings.

Jannik Sinner (Italy, 4) - Alex de Minaur (Australia, 11) - 7:5, 6:4.