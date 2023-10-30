RU RU NG NG
Main News Football news Simeone's new contract with Atletico will have an important clause

Simeone's new contract with Atletico will have an important clause

Football news 30 oct 2023, 07:51
Simeone's new contract with Atletico will have an important clause

Atlético Madrid head coach Diego Simeone will soon sign a new contract with the Madrid club.

According to Cope, the agreement will last for three years.

According to the source, the updated contract with the Argentine coach will include a clause on the possibility of early termination of cooperation.

It can be activated if the “mattress makers” fail to qualify for the Champions League. In this case, the club will not pay compensation to the coach after his departure.

Simeone took over as Atlético Madrid's head coach in 2011. Under his leadership, the team twice became the champion of Spain, won the Spanish Cup and won the Europa League twice.

In addition, the coach took the “mattress guys” to the Champions League final twice, but they were never able to win the tournament.

After 10 rounds of the 2023/2024 season, Atlético is third in La Liga with 25 points. Simeone's men are three points behind the leading Real Madrid, but the "mattress guys" have one game postponed.

