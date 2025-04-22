Simba SC Ready to "Roar Again" in South Africa as Stellenbosch Plot CAF Comeback
Simba SC head into Sunday’s CAF Confederation Cup semi-final second leg against Stellenbosch FC with confidence and caution, holding a slim 1-0 advantage.
The Tanzanian giants are one step away from their first-ever final in the competition, but know they must deliver again—this time on South African soil.
- Date: Sunday, April 27
- Venue: Moses Mabhida Stadium, Durban
- Aggregate Score: Simba SC 1-0 Stellenbosch FC
Simba’s Mission: Make History
Captain Mohamed “Tshabalala” Hussein has embodied the team's bold mindset, declaring:
"We fear nothing. Simba roars everywhere."
The defender thanked fans for their support and promised:
"We will not let them down. We are ready to win again—even away from home."
Midfield dynamo Elie Mpanzu, one of Simba's standout signings, echoed that confidence:
“We’re not just dreaming about the final—we are working for it. It’s about effort, unity, and intelligence on the pitch.”
Head coach Fadlu Davids demanded a stronger showing in Durban, admitting the team “should’ve won by more” in Zanzibar and stressed the need for “killer instinct” in such decisive moments.
Stellenbosch’s Belief: “Lions Against Lions”
Despite trailing, Stellenbosch FC aren’t backing down. Goalkeeper Oscarine Masuluke dismissed fears after the first-leg loss, promising,
“The other Lion is coming to our home, but we’re ready. Let’s wait for Sunday—you’ll see.”
Coach Steve Barker added:
“Simba are beatable. We’ve seen enough to believe we can score two and reach the final."
He stressed that even a 1-0 win could send the tie to penalties:
“We’re still in this fight.”
Key Stats
- Simba SC: Unbeaten in 4 of last 5 CAF matches; chasing maiden continental final
- Stellenbosch FC: Impressive home form in debut CAF campaign; stunned Zamalek in quarters
- First Leg Scorer: Jean Ahoua (Simba) – curled free-kick after VAR check
What’s at Stake
A ticket to the CAF Confederation Cup final—a first for either side. For Simba, it’s a chance to etch their name in African history.
For Stellenbosch, it's about completing an extraordinary underdog story.