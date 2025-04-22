Simba SC Ready to "Roar Again" in South Africa as Stellenbosch Plot CAF Comeback

Simba SC head into Sunday’s CAF Confederation Cup semi-final second leg against Stellenbosch FC with confidence and caution, holding a slim 1-0 advantage.

The Tanzanian giants are one step away from their first-ever final in the competition, but know they must deliver again—this time on South African soil.

Date: Sunday, April 27

Venue: Moses Mabhida Stadium, Durban

Aggregate Score: Simba SC 1-0 Stellenbosch FC

Simba’s Mission: Make History

Captain Mohamed “Tshabalala” Hussein has embodied the team's bold mindset, declaring:

"We fear nothing. Simba roars everywhere."

The defender thanked fans for their support and promised:

"We will not let them down. We are ready to win again—even away from home."

Midfield dynamo Elie Mpanzu, one of Simba's standout signings, echoed that confidence:

“We’re not just dreaming about the final—we are working for it. It’s about effort, unity, and intelligence on the pitch.”

Head coach Fadlu Davids demanded a stronger showing in Durban, admitting the team “should’ve won by more” in Zanzibar and stressed the need for “killer instinct” in such decisive moments.

Ulikuwa ni mchezo ambao tulihitaji kupata ushindi au matokeo zaidi ya gori moja ,tulipambane lakini mwishowe tukapata gori moja.👏👏



Simba popote anaunguruma na tuko tayari kwenda kuunguruma Afrika kusini 💪💪.

Captain Mohamed Hussein pic.twitter.com/Hm6kq0fg95 — Mwamatandala (@baraka399) April 21, 2025

Mchezaji wa Simba SC, Mohamed Hussein amesema katika hatua iliyofikia timu hiyo ushindi wa goli moja ni muhimu na kwamba timu hiyo inafanya kila iwezalo kufanya vyema kwenye mchezo wa marudiano. pic.twitter.com/Wk9HxKueea — Swahili Times (@swahilitimes) April 20, 2025

Stellenbosch’s Belief: “Lions Against Lions”

Despite trailing, Stellenbosch FC aren’t backing down. Goalkeeper Oscarine Masuluke dismissed fears after the first-leg loss, promising,

“The other Lion is coming to our home, but we’re ready. Let’s wait for Sunday—you’ll see.”

Coach Steve Barker added:

“Simba are beatable. We’ve seen enough to believe we can score two and reach the final."

He stressed that even a 1-0 win could send the tie to penalties:

“We’re still in this fight.”

Durban 👋



Help us fly the 🇿🇦 flag high when we welcome Simba SC to your city on Sunday 🇹🇿🦁



Tickets for the continental showpiece are on sale for just R30 per person ⬇️ — Stellenbosch FC (@StellenboschFC) April 22, 2025

Key Stats

Simba SC: Unbeaten in 4 of last 5 CAF matches; chasing maiden continental final

Stellenbosch FC: Impressive home form in debut CAF campaign; stunned Zamalek in quarters

First Leg Scorer: Jean Ahoua (Simba) – curled free-kick after VAR check

What’s at Stake

A ticket to the CAF Confederation Cup final—a first for either side. For Simba, it’s a chance to etch their name in African history.

For Stellenbosch, it's about completing an extraordinary underdog story.