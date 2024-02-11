"Sign the contract". Dubois urged the undefeated boxer to engage in the fight

The heavyweight boxer Daniel Dubois addressed the mandatory challenger for the IBF title, Filip Hrgovic. The Briton called on the representative from Croatia to engage in a match.

"This is the fight I want to have next. The Saudis and Frank Warren will dig into their pockets and arrange this bout. Sign the contract, and let's make this fight happen," said Dubois.

Both fighters had their last matches on December 23rd and secured early victories. Dubois convincingly defeated Jarrell Miller. The referee stopped the fight 10 seconds before the end of the tenth round.

The undefeated Hrgovic, on the same evening, outclassed Mark De Mori. The Croatian sent his opponent to the canvas immediately after the start of the match, after which the referee halted the bout.