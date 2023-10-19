The Pittsburgh Penguins suffered a 3-6 defeat to the Detroit Red Wings in an NHL regular-season match. Captain of the Penguins, Sidney Crosby, likely finds little satisfaction in his performance as he managed only one assist.

However, even that single point has historical significance, as reported on the official NHL website. Sidney Crosby has now secured the sixth position in NHL history for the most points (1507) accumulated while representing a single club. The record holder is Gordie Howe, who tallied 1809 points while playing for the Detroit Red Wings.

Sidney Crosby, a three-time Stanley Cup winner, holds the Penguins' record for the most games played, with 1194 appearances. In terms of goals scored, assists, and total points in the Penguins' history, he trails only Mario Lemieux. Sidney Crosby has amassed 1507 points for the Penguins, comprising 553 goals and 954 assists