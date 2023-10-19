RU RU NG NG
Main News Hockey news Sidney Crosby has cemented his place in the NHL's top six in terms of points by one team

Sidney Crosby has cemented his place in the NHL's top six in terms of points by one team

Hockey news Today, 16:43
Yasmine Green Dailysports's expert Yasmine Green
Sidney Crosby has cemented his place in the NHL's top six in terms of points by one team Photo: championat.com/Author Unknown

The Pittsburgh Penguins suffered a 3-6 defeat to the Detroit Red Wings in an NHL regular-season match. Captain of the Penguins, Sidney Crosby, likely finds little satisfaction in his performance as he managed only one assist.

However, even that single point has historical significance, as reported on the official NHL website. Sidney Crosby has now secured the sixth position in NHL history for the most points (1507) accumulated while representing a single club. The record holder is Gordie Howe, who tallied 1809 points while playing for the Detroit Red Wings.

Sidney Crosby, a three-time Stanley Cup winner, holds the Penguins' record for the most games played, with 1194 appearances. In terms of goals scored, assists, and total points in the Penguins' history, he trails only Mario Lemieux. Sidney Crosby has amassed 1507 points for the Penguins, comprising 553 goals and 954 assists

Popular news
Florida - Toronto, Winnipeg - Vegas, Minnesota - Los Angeles, and others. An NHL game day preview Hockey news Today, 17:30 Florida - Toronto, Winnipeg - Vegas, Minnesota - Los Angeles, and others. An NHL game day preview
FIFA may disburse approximately eight million to Al-Hilal for Neymar's injury Football news Today, 16:38 FIFA may disburse approximately eight million to Al-Hilal for Neymar's injury
Napoli's striker is disinclined to renew his contract with the club Football news Today, 15:48 Napoli's striker is disinclined to renew his contract with the club
Chelsea has extended the contract of their full-back Football news Today, 14:52 Chelsea has extended the contract of their full-back
It is known what will become of Fagioli's remuneration at Juventus Football news Today, 14:23 It is known what will become of Fagioli's remuneration at Juventus
Moneyball. How much does Cristiano Ronaldo earn? Football news Today, 13:52 Moneyball. How much does Cristiano Ronaldo earn?
More news
Best bookmakers
1xBet Visit site 1Win Visit site MelBet Visit site
All rating
Latest News
Hockey news Today, 17:30 Florida - Toronto, Winnipeg - Vegas, Minnesota - Los Angeles, and others. An NHL game day preview Hockey news Today, 16:43 Sidney Crosby has cemented his place in the NHL's top six in terms of points by one team Football news Today, 16:38 FIFA may disburse approximately eight million to Al-Hilal for Neymar's injury Football news Today, 16:24 Real Madrid is in pursuit of a forward from Manchester City. It is not Erling Haaland Football news Today, 16:10 He is not worth 60 million pounds. A former Arsenal player criticized Kai Havertz Football news Today, 15:48 Napoli's striker is disinclined to renew his contract with the club Football news Today, 14:52 Chelsea has extended the contract of their full-back Football news Today, 14:23 It is known what will become of Fagioli's remuneration at Juventus Football news Today, 13:52 Moneyball. How much does Cristiano Ronaldo earn? Football news Today, 13:16 Cristiano Ronaldo's son has signed a contract with Al-Nassr
Sport Predictions
Football 20 oct 2023 Adelaide vs Central Coast prediction and betting tips on October 20, 2023 Football 20 oct 2023 Al-Taawun vs Al-Ittihad prediction and betting tips on October 20, 2023 Football 20 oct 2023 Al-Hilal vs Al-Khaleej prediction and betting tips on October 20, 2023 Football 20 oct 2023 Borussia Dortmund vs Werder Bremen prediction and betting tips on October 20, 2023 Football 20 oct 2023 Parma vs Como prediction and betting tips on October 20, 2023 Football 20 oct 2023 Derry City vs Shelburne prediction and betting tips on October 20, 2023 Football 20 oct 2023 Rotherham vs Ipswich Town prediction and betting tips on October 20, 2023 Football 20 oct 2023 Espanyol vs Leganes prediction and betting tips on October 20, 2023 Football 20 oct 2023 Osasuna vs Granada prediction and betting tips on October 20, 2023 Football 20 oct 2023 Le Havre vs Lens prediction and betting tips on October 20, 2023