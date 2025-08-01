Showcasing his perfect abs: Vinicius shares new personal training photo

Real Madrid winger Vinicius Junior has dedicated his downtime not only to leisure but also to intense training, keeping himself in peak physical condition. The Brazilian star posted a photo on his Instagram page, offering undeniable proof of his top-level fitness.

Vinicius shared a shot from his personal workout session, standing shirtless on the training ground. The image clearly shows his perfectly sculpted abs—a testament to his relentless training regimen.

It's worth noting that the Madrid side is set to return from their break soon, as the new season is less than three weeks away. Real Madrid will kick off their La Liga campaign on August 19, facing Osasuna in the opening match.

However, there are reports of trouble within the squad for Vinicius—rumors suggest that some teammates (with Mbappé and Bellingham mentioned by name) have started to give him the cold shoulder. The alleged reason? The squad reportedly believes Vinicius doesn't contribute enough to the team's pressing during matches.